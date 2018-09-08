US Open Tennis 2018 Men's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nine years after he won the U.S. Open for his first and only major win, Juan Martin del Porto will get a second chance at glory in Flushing Meadows, New York, when he takes on Novak Djokovic in the 2018 U.S. Open men's tennis final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Del Potro advanced to the final after Rafael Nadal had to quit due to a knee issue in the second set of their semifinal. At the time, Del Potro appeared to be cruising at 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Nadal, the top seed in this tournament, could never get comfortable and bowed out gracefully, per the ATP World Tour:

On the opposite side of the bracket, Djokovic had no trouble dispatching Kei Nishikori in the semifinal, winning in straight sets.

While Del Potro is trying to win his second major ever, Djokovic will be looking for his second of just this year and 14th overall. Djokovic was the last man standing at Wimbledon in July, defeating the giant, ace-smashing slugger Kevin Anderson.

Sunday's final will be an altogether different test, as the 29-year-old Del Potro looks to put years of disappointment and injuries behind him as he capitalizes on this resurgence.

Here's how to watch the final.

2018 U.S. Open Men's Final

When: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prize Money: $3.8 million (winner), $1.85 million (runner-up)

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

In head-to-head matches, Djokovic has a clear advantage. He has 14 wins against Del Potro with just four losses, per Matchstat.com. He's won their last three meetings and has won the three times they have met at major tournaments.

The sixth-seeded Djokovic may be returning to the kind of peak form that helped him win six of the 12 majors from 2014-16.

He looked imperious against Nishikori, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. As BBC Radio 5 Live's David Law noted, Nishikori brought his best stuff, but it simply wasn't enough:

The 31-year-old Djokovic has dropped just two sets in this tournament, and those came in the opening two rounds. He looks all set to completely wear out Del Potro if he can keep up this kind of form.

Del Potro, of course, will have a good chance at an upset. He had a fairly tough four-set battle against the American John Isner in the quarterfinal, but for the most part, he has been on a different level from his competition.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Argentine has had his fair share of ups-and-downs in his career, and it was no guarantee he would reach this rarefied territory in an age dominated by the likes of Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray. And yet, Del Potro is here, in a final at Flushing Meadows nine years later. Is he putting too much pressure on himself? Probably not. If anything, he sounds grateful.

"I can't believe that I will have the chance to play another Grand Slam finals in here, which is my favorite tournament," Del Potro said, per ESPN.com's Peter Bodo. "It would be special to me. And in the finals, anything can happen. If I win, great—if not, I been playing a great tournament and I will be happy anyways."

Del Potro's easy-going attitude and background will make him a favorite among those who are aching for novelty—to see someone other than the usual suspects win a major tournament. But Djokovic's considerable skills and his form in this tournament might be too much to overcome.

Look for a long, four- or five-set match that sees the Serb overcome and build upon his legacy.