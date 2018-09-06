US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Women's Semi-Finals

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

The women's semi-finals of the 2018 U.S. Open will be played on Thursday, as both Serena Williams and Madison Keys will be in action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams will take on Anastasija Sevastova to open the evening session at 7 p.m. ET (midnight BST) before Keys faces off with Naomi Osaka.

ESPN and Tennis Channel will carry full coverage for American fans, while British lovers of the sport can tune in through Amazon Prime. You can access live streams via the ESPN player, the Tennis Channel's official website and Amazon Prime.

Sevastova enters the semi-finals playing some of the best tennis of her career and coming off a major upset win over defending champion Sloane Stephens. The 28-year-old blasted her way past Stephens in two short sets, advancing to the final four at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

It's been quite the turnaround for Sevastova:

Williams had to overcome some early adversity to beat Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals, and for the second match in a row, the 36-year-old managed to elevate her play when she needed to the most.

Her mental strength could be tested yet again in the semi-finals, as Sevastova has an uncanny ability to frustrate opponents. Her game is built around trickery and limiting mistakes, and it has worked well this year, with a win in Bucharest and finals appearance in Mallorca.

She also has a tendency to get emotional, per tennis writer Tumaini Carayol, and it has distracted opponents in the past:

At times, Williams has looked unplayable at Flushing Meadows, combining phenomenal work from the baseline with great defensive efforts. If she can hit her top level and maintain it, the American should win this encounter, but she has suffered drops in form in each of her past two matches.

The other semi-final will feature two of the sport's best young talents, in what could be a preview of a great rivalry for years to come. Keys, 23, is unbeaten in two meetings with Osaka, 20, and both carry tons of momentum into this match.

Keys beat Carla Suarez Navarro in her quarter-final outing, while Osaka demolished Lesia Tsurenko, losing just two games.

It took her less than an hour:

Both rising stars stand out for their power and willingness to exchange from the baseline, setting up a tantalising clash from a stylistic perspective. While many fans will tune in to watch Williams, it should be worth hanging around for the late match as well.