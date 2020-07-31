Twins' Josh Donaldson Exits vs. Indians with Calf Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

Minnesota Twins infielder Josh Donaldson takes batting practice during spring training baseball camp Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered right calf tightness and was forced to leave his team's game against the Cleveland Indians on Friday, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Donald hit a first-inning single and came around to score after an Eddie Rosario double. He played in the field during the first and second frames, but Ehire Adrianza pinch-hit for Donaldson in the bottom of the second.

Minnesota signed Donaldson to a four-year deal prior to the 2020 campaign. He has gone 4-of-22 with a home run, a pair of RBI and three runs in seven games.

He dealt with shoulder and calf injuries during the 2018 season and played just 52 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians. He slashed .246/.352/.449 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in those contests in a performance that was far from his prime production.

Donaldson is one of the best sluggers of his generation as a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner. He also took home the 2015 American League MVP while helping lead the Blue Jays to the postseason.

Fortunately for the Atlanta Braves, he bounced back last year and hit 37 home runs with 94 RBI.

It was that production that led the Twins to signing him to a significant deal, but they will have to turn elsewhere while he is sidelined. Look for Adrianza to see more time at third base if Donaldson is sidelined.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Third baseman Josh Donaldson exits Twins game against Cleveland

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    Third baseman Josh Donaldson exits Twins game against Cleveland

    SKOR North
    via SKOR North

    Game 7: Spiders @ Twins

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    Game 7: Spiders @ Twins

    James Fillmore
    via Twinkie Town

    Kershaw Returning Sunday

    Dodgers star lefty will make first start of 2020 season Sunday vs. Diamondbacks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kershaw Returning Sunday

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Season Could Shut Down

    Rob Manfred told MLBPA the season may end if league doesn't do a better job of managing COVID-19

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    Report: MLB Season Could Shut Down

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report