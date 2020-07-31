Twins' Josh Donaldson Exits vs. Indians with Calf Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered right calf tightness and was forced to leave his team's game against the Cleveland Indians on Friday, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic.



Donald hit a first-inning single and came around to score after an Eddie Rosario double. He played in the field during the first and second frames, but Ehire Adrianza pinch-hit for Donaldson in the bottom of the second.

Minnesota signed Donaldson to a four-year deal prior to the 2020 campaign. He has gone 4-of-22 with a home run, a pair of RBI and three runs in seven games.

He dealt with shoulder and calf injuries during the 2018 season and played just 52 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians. He slashed .246/.352/.449 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in those contests in a performance that was far from his prime production.

Donaldson is one of the best sluggers of his generation as a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner. He also took home the 2015 American League MVP while helping lead the Blue Jays to the postseason.

Fortunately for the Atlanta Braves, he bounced back last year and hit 37 home runs with 94 RBI.

It was that production that led the Twins to signing him to a significant deal, but they will have to turn elsewhere while he is sidelined. Look for Adrianza to see more time at third base if Donaldson is sidelined.