Ex-Braves 3B Josh Donaldson, Twins Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $92M Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5 of their National League Division Series baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Fresh off a bounce-back 2019, Josh Donaldson has signed a four-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the contract is worth $92 million with a fifth-year option that can take it to $100 million.

The 34-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year contract. After struggling mightily with injuries in 2018, Donaldson returned last season to be one of the Braves' best players. He hit .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 runs batted in, earning a Comeback Player of the Year nomination.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters he wanted to keep Donaldson but acknowledged it might be tough to compete financially:

"He's a key part of our team. Great player, complete player. Things we look for. Great offensive player, on-base skills, great defender, intense competitor, toughness. Fits us in every way we want to. 

"With that being said, when we entered into this agreement with him, the understanding and the hope was that he'd be in position to rebuild his value. And I believe we positioned ourselves, if all things are equal from a contractual standpoint—I haven't had this discussion with him or his agent—but I believe this would be where he wants to be. I know he enjoyed it here."

Donaldson had just three hits in 19 at bats during the Braves' National League Division Series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Florida native expressed an interest in going back to Atlanta but made no commitments.

A three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays, Donaldson's effectiveness moving forward likely comes down to his health. He played 155 games in 2019 and no fewer than that from 2013-16 before struggling the next two years.

The 101-win Twins will look to use Donaldson to help an offense that ranked among the best in baseball last season. The AL Central champions' third base slot was a gulf that lacked production for most of 2019, so Donaldson is an instant upgrade.

Related

    Breaking: Red Sox Fire Alex Cora

    Manager let go amid MLB’s investigation into sign-stealing scandal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Breaking: Red Sox Fire Alex Cora

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Twins Keep Flexibility in Mind with Miguel Sanó Contract Extension

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    Twins Keep Flexibility in Mind with Miguel Sanó Contract Extension

    SKOR North
    via SKOR North

    Phillies DFA Odubel Herrera

    Philly designated outfielder for assignment after he was suspended for final 85 games of 2019 season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Phillies DFA Odubel Herrera

    Associated Press
    via Sportsnet.ca

    Yanks' Affiliate Clowns Astros 😆

    Staten Island Yankees are doing mini trash can giveaway when Astros' affiliate is in town this September

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yanks' Affiliate Clowns Astros 😆

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report