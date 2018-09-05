'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show': S1, E1: Jets QB Sam Darnold Takes over NYC

'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show': S1, E1: Jets QB Sam Darnold Takes over NYCSeptember 6, 2018
Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold takes over Times Square with Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe while Simms talks trash to New Yorkers. Tony Romo also joins the guys to discuss why the Jets QB is going to be a star, and Lefkoe makes prop bets with the Rams.
Watch the Simms & Lefkoe: The Show premiere!
