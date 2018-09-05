Ronald Acuna Jr., Miguel Andujar Lead Updated Betting Odds to Win AL, NL ROY

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The MLB Rookie of the Year races are starting to take shape, as Miguel Andujar and Ronald Acuna Jr. have established themselves as favorites as the season hits its stretch run.

Oddsshark posted the latest odds, with Andujar coming in at -110 (bet $110 to win $100) to win AL honors while Acuna sits at -225 in the NL race. Shohei Ohtani, who recently reinjured his UCL making a start Sunday, is in second place in the AL at +200. Juan Soto is the only other NL contender at +160.

Andujar should be a lock for the AL award after Ohtani's injury. The Angels announced on Wednesday their two-way star has suffered further injury to his UCL and Tommy John surgery has been recommended to repair his injury.

Andujar is hitting .297/.331/.523 with 23 home runs and 76 runs batted in. He is second behind Acuna among rookies in home runs, and his RBI total is an MLB-high among first-year players. Teammate Gleyber Torres is +225 odds and probably would have put up better stats over a full season but missed time and will likely fall short in voting.

Acuna is hitting .289/.335/.563 with 24 home runs and 51 runs batted in for the Braves. The 20-year-old has put up those numbers in only 88 games played and has been one of the best all-around players in baseball since being called up.

Soto, 19, has been just as big of a breakout candidate. He's hit .299/.419/.512 with 16 home runs and 54 runs batted in since being called up. His performance is among the best by a teenager in MLB history.