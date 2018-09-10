Top 5 Rookie Small Forwards Entering 2018-19 NBA Season

1 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

He only averaged 14.5 points per 40 minutes, but long-term potential earned Troy Brown Jr. a best-prospect-available assessment from the Washington Wizards at No. 15. He played his entire freshman season at 18 years old. Washington presumably took Brown for the player he can be by his 21st birthday and beyond.

But even at 19, he could be called on as a rookie for his versatility from the wing, particularly if the Wizards want to play smaller with Otto Porter Jr. at power forward.

Brown emerged as one of the top performers during summer league, where he averaged 18.4 points and flashed a more diverse scoring attack than he had at Oregon. His three-ball remains a weakness, but his jumper still works when his confidence is up and his legs are under him.

Compared to Kelly Oubre Jr., who's totaled more turnovers (174) than assists (158) during his three-year career, Brown also offers more playmaking and passing ability. At times, he's worked as a point-forward dating back to high school. Last year, Brown ranked in the 70th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

He has also created intrigue with his ability to defend positions 1-4, possessing impressive tools and lateral quickness as well as strong awareness in terms of reacting on and off the ball.

There will likely be stretches of the season in which Brown gets stuck on the bench. And it won't be wise to expect his summer-league scoring to carry over. However, the Wizards have a number guards and forwards who can play different positions, and Brown should eventually receive opportunities to play a jack-of-all-trades supporting role in 2018-19.