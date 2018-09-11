Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 1 of fantasy football is officially in the books.

Not surprisingly, there are those with teams that did extremely well, those that did OK and, of course, those that made fantasy owners want to scream in agony.

The great thing about fantasy football, though, is owners can press the reset button and look ahead to Week 2.

That’s why it’s always best to approach the season on a week-by-week basis. A team can stink up the place one week and then put incredible numbers on the board the next.

Another huge variable to consider, especially since NFL teams are playing real games now, is the possibility of injuries. No one like injuries, but they can play a major part in the fluctuation of player production from one week to the next.

Here, we’ll take a look at the updated positional rankings for Week 2

Quarterback

1. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 267 passing yards, 2 TD (21 points)

2. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton at Atlanta Falcons: 243 passing yards, 37 rushing yards, 2 TD (21 points)

3. Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck at Washington Redskins: 280 passing yards, 2 TD (20 points)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 313 passing yards, 2 TD (20 points)

5. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees vs. Cleveland Browns: 304 passing yards, 2 TD (20 points)

6. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. Chicago Bears: 241 passing yards, 29 rushing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

7. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson at Tennessee Titans: 223 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

8. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at Pittsburgh Steelers: 265 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

9. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Jacksonville Jaguars: 271 passing yards, 2 TD (18 points)

10. San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Detroit Lions: 266 passing yards, 2 TD (18 points)

Aaron Rodgers is a no-brainer pick heading into the week. After orchestrating a miraculous 20-point comeback for a 24-23 win in the season opener with 286 yards and three touchdowns, Rodgers cemented his legend and made fantasy owners look like geniuses.

Chances are, Rodgers won't have to engineer that kind of comeback against the Vikings, so he's the top dog, followed by Cam Newton, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger.

Tom Brady's not in the top five, but he's as steady as they come. In the Patriots' 27-20 win over the Houston Texans, he completed 26 of 39 passes and finished with 277 yards and three touchdowns. Outside of Rob Gronkowski, Brady doesn't have a top-tier receiving corps, but he's great at elevating the players around him.

Running Back

1. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Cleveland Browns: 136 total yards, 6 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Arizona Cardinals: 128 total yards, 4 catches, 1 TD (21 points)

3. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson at Los Angeles Rams: 131 total yards, 5 catches, 1 TD (20 points)

4. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. New York Giants: 120 total yards, 3 catches, 1 TD (19 points)

5. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at Atlanta Falcons: 103 total yards, 6 catches, 1 TD (17 points)

6. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley at Dallas Cowboys: 110 total yards, 4 catches, 1 TD (17 points)

7. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon at Buffalo Bills: 111 total yards, 4 catches, 1 TD (17 points)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 98 total yards, 4 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

9. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt at Pittsburgh Steelers: 103 total yards, 3 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

10. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at Green Bay Packers: 96 total yards, 2 catches, 1 TD (15 points)

It was all about "Next Man Up" for the Pittsburgh Steelers' running back James Conner, who was the featured back with Le'Veon Bell still holding out. In the Steelers' 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns, Conner had 31 carries for 135 yards with five catches for 57 yards. He also had two touchdowns.

Conner isn't expected to have as good a game this week, but he's still in the top ten.

Fantasy stalwart Alvin Kamara of the New England Saints leads this week as the No. 1 option at the running back position. He's projected to net 22 points for the owners that have him as their lead back.

Wide Receiver

1. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 10 catches, 144 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

2. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. at Dallas Cowboys: 8 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

3. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Cleveland Browns: 8 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

4. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. Carolina Panthers: 7 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

5. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins at Tennessee Titans: 6 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton at Washington Redskins: 6 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

7. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 catches, 89 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at Buffalo Bills: 6 catches,86 yards, 1TD (15 points)

9. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Minnesota Vikings: 5 catches, 68 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 74 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

Tyreke Hill had a breakout game in the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opening 38-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He ignited the crowd with an electric 91-yard punt return and added seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Hill's "cheetah speed" isn't expected to net the same outcome this week, but he'll be a great return on investment with a projected 16 points.

One of the safest bets going into the week should be Odell Beckham, Jr., who's projected to get over 110 yards receiving and 20 fantasy points.

Tight End

1. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed vs. Indianapolis Colts: 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

2. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski at Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

3. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches, 65 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

4. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

5. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham vs. Minnesota Vikings: 4 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

6. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Detroit Lions: 4 catches, 48 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

7. New York Giants TE Evan Engram at Dallas Cowboys: 4 catches, 48 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

8. Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph at Green Bay Packers: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

9. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Vance McDonald vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

There's much more to like about Jordan Reed than his sideline yoga routine. In the Redskins' 24-6 win over Arizona, Reed had four catches for 48 yards, including a key touchdown in the second quarter. He's projected to grab six catches for 60 yards this week, so he's a very good choice for owners.

Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are both steady contributors, who should each pull down more than 60 yards each.

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 PAT, 2 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 12 points

2. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Cincinnati Bengals: 2 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 11 points

3. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 (40-49 yards): 10 points

4. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 10 points

5. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 10 points

6. Daniel Carlson (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers: 3 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 10 points

7. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers: 2 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 9 points

8. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 9 points

9. Robbie Gould (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Detroit Lions: 3 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 9 points

10. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 1 FG (40-49 yards): 9 points

New England Patriots' kicker Stephen Gostkowski had 3 PATs and two field goals (30-39 yards) for nine fantasy points, good for 15th in the rankings. Due to the warm weather in Jacksonville, he should have a much better outing.

Greg Zuerlein should have another great week at the top with Arizona's warm weather. Look for him to bring home at least 12 fantasy points.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills: 3 sacks, 1 INT (9 points)

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 sacks, 1 INT (9 points)

3. Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks: 3 sacks, 1 INT (8 points)

4. Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 sacks, 1 INT (8 points)

5. Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: 3 sacks, 1 INT (8 points)

6. Washington Redskins vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 sacks, 1 INT (8 points)

7. New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 sacks, 1 INT (7 points)

8. Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders: 3 sacks, 1 INT (7 points)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3 sacks, 1 INT (7 points)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots: 3 sacks, 1 INT (7 points)

The Chicago Bears faced the league's most potent offense in the second half, led by the NFL's best gunslinger, Aaron Rodgers. But they won't have to face that kind of fire power in the Seahawks.

Look for Khalil Mack to continue making a name for himself with his new team, His three tackles, onoe sack and one interception reminded everyone why he's a beast on defense and he should have less trouble getting to Russell Wilson this week.

The Los Angeles Rams are really on a roll with Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, who put on a show against the Raiders in their 33-13 win on Monday Night Football. Peters even co-opted Marshawn Lynch's crotch-grabbing touchdown celebration on his pick-six in the fourth quarter.

From the looks of it, the Rams could have a very special defense to go with their potent offense.