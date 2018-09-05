Ben Roethlisberger on Le'Veon Bell: 'One Guy Doesn't Make or Break' Steelers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't sweating star running back Le'Veon Bell's absence heading into Week 1.

"Football's the ultimate team sport. One guy doesn't make or break you," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "So I'd like to say that the linemen are more important than any skill position player, including myself, on this team. This offense is more than one guy."

Bell has been holding out during training camp and the preseason, but he also didn't show up to Wednesday's meetings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As a result, chances are low that he will be available for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The running back earned his second first-team All-Pro selection last season while totaling 1,946 yards from scrimmage in 15 games. However, the Steelers remain confident that second-year back James Conner can pick up the slack.

"James is a year better than he was last year at this time," Roethlisberger added. "So I think we're all excited for what he can bring to this offense and this team. We've got a lot of weapons. We'd like [Bell] out there, but we've got guys who can make plays for us."

The Steelers have high expectations after going 13-3 last year, as they return proven players on both sides of the ball such as Roethlisberger, receiver Antonio Brown and defender Cameron Heyward.

According to OddsShark, the team has the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at 10-1.

Bell would make Pittsburgh even more dangerous offensively, since he's a difference-maker who can pick up yards in a variety of ways. Still, the Steelers appear unfazed by the running back's contract situation and are willing to go into the season without him if necessary.