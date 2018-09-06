Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 1 NFL Picks

0 of 16

David Richard/Associated Press

There will be surprises.

Always are in this league, especially in Week 1. Five underdogs won outright in the first week of the 2017 NFL season, including the Kansas City Chiefs as eight-point dogs in New England.

It doesn't always mean much—the Cleveland Browns put up a fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers but lost and haven't won since, while the Oakland Raiders dominated the Tennessee Titans before slumping the rest of the year—but it's certainly a weekend to expect the unexpected.

So good luck this week if you're one of many Americans placing legal bets on NFL football for the first time ever.

Need help? Without making any guarantees (in other words, don't send us invoices for your losses), we've tasked Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski with picking every game this season, against the spread.

Here are the first 16.

Lines based on consensuses at Odds Shark as of Wednesday, September 5.