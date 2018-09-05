US Open Tennis 2018: Wednesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Madison Keys will aim for a semi-final meeting with Naomi Osaka in the women's singles semi-finals at the 2018 US Open when she takes on Carla Suarez Navarro on Wednesday night.

The men's bracket is also nearing the end of the quarter-final stage as Novak Djokovic meets John Millman for the right to face Marin Cilic or Kei Nishikori in the last four.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET for U.S. audiences and midnight (Friday morning) in the UK.

ESPN will broadcast matches in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch on Amazon Prime (subscription required). The tournament's official website has a full breakdown of television coverage for Wednesday.

Keys to Continue Dominance of Suarez Navarro

Keys is 3-0 against Suarez Navarro, a run likely to continue, despite the Spaniard sending Maria Sharapova out in the last round. However, Keys has been equally impressive en route to the last eight, reaching the stage after a straight-sets win over Dominika Cibulkova.

The 14th seed has been showcasing a formidable range of shots, as well as imposing power on serve. Keys also knows what it takes to progress at Flushing Meadows, having reached the final a year ago.

Defeat to Sloane Stephens put an unfortunate ending to her 2017 campaign. Yet the 23-year-old is looking in the mood to go one better this time.

Progressing past Suarez Navarro won't guarantee anything, though. Not when Osaka made such quick work of Lesia Tsurenko:

Keys can put Osaka's stamina to the test if she earns another place in the final four.

Djokovic to Power Through

Djokovic can also book his place in the semi-final when he meets Millman at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The latter grabbed the headlines when he sent Roger Federer packing, but Djokovic is getting closer to returning to his best form.

He also has ample motivation to win as he closes in on Federer's Grand Slam haul, per Jovica Ilic of Tennis World USA. Djokovic was barely troubled when he swatted aside Joao Sousa in three sets during the Round of 16.

The timing of his last-eight match will also play into Djokovic's favour:

Expect Djokovic to have too much guile and energy for Millman, who has been taken to four sets in each of his last three Open matches.