David Beckham's Miami Expansion Team Announces Name and Crest

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 29: David Beckham after being presented with a scarf by Don Garber, MLS Commissioner after officially awarding the City of Miami an MLS franchise at The Knight Concert Hall on January 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Eric Espada/Getty Images

David Beckham's Miami-based Major League Soccer expansion team will be called Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.  

Shortened to Inter Miami, the new franchise is scheduled to enter MLS in 2020 and also revealed its crest in an announcement on Wednesday:

Beckham, 43, hailed an "important moment" in the new club's history as Inter Miami's identity begins to take shape, per MLS: "This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It’s an honor to announce the new name and crest to our fans. We are taking another important step in establishing our club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami."

It has been more than four years since the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star announced his plans for an MLS franchise.

Beckham and his partners were finally awarded an expansion team in Miami back in January to officially get the ball rolling on what has now become Club Internacional de Futbol Miami. 

There are still numerous steps to be taken before the club actually becomes a playing reality, not least the November vote on the building of their stadium.

But Wednesday's announcement marked a key step in the right direction as it was also confirmed the club's motto will be: "Libertas, Unitas, Fortuna."

