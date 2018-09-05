US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule and Wednesday's Afternoon Draw Predictions

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori face off in the quarter-finals of the 2018 U.S. Open on Wednesday afternoon in a repeat of the 2014 final.

The winner will take on either Novak Djokovic or John Millman, who will clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium in Wednesday's evening session.

Kicking off the day's action on the main show court at Flushing Meadows are No. 20 seed Naomi Osaka and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, who will both be playing in their first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final.

Wednesday Singles Schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From midday ET, 5 p.m. BST:

(20) Naomi Osaka* vs. Lesia Tsurenko

(7) Marin Cilic vs. (21) Kei Nishikori*

From 7 p.m. ET, midnight BST:

(30) Carla Suarez Navarro vs. (14) Madison Keys*

(6) Novak Djokovic* vs. John Millman

TV Info: In the United States, ESPN and the Tennis Channel will provide coverage. Viewers in the UK can tune in via Amazon Prime.

Back in 2014's final in New York, Cilic overcame a tired Nishikori 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to claim his first, and still only, Grand Slam title.

That triumph is sure to give the Croatian confidence going into Wednesday's last-eight meeting.

But Nishikori actually edges the head-to-head record against Cilic having beaten him eight times and lost six.

The Japanese also prevailed in the pair's most recent meeting at the Monte-Carlo Masters back in April.

Nishikori has dropped just a set so far at the 2018 U.S. Open and was impressive while beating the experienced Philipp Kohlschreiber in the fourth round, per tennis commentator Jose Morgado:

Cilic, meanwhile, has also claimed straight-sets victories in three of his four matches so far but had to rally from two sets down to beat 19-year-old Alex de Minaur in a four-hour epic in the third round.

It would be a big surprise if either Cilic or Nishikori won in three sets on Wednesday.

At their best, the pair are evenly matched, and their quarter-final meeting should be high-quality encounter.

Osaka, 20, did not go into the U.S. Open in the best of form having failed to make it past the third round in any of her preceding five tournament appearances.

However, she has been brilliant so far at Flushing Meadows, dropping just seven games in her opening three rounds before a hard-fought victory against No. 26 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round.

Tsurenko made headlines as she knocked out No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki in the second round, and Osaka will be fully aware of the threat posed by the world No. 36.

The pair have met just once before in Mexico back in 2014, when Osaka prevailed 6-4, 6-3.

Given both are in uncharted territory at a Grand Slam, pressure will play a key role in deciding the outcome of Wednesday's meeting as Osaka and Tsurenko look to take one step closer to the final.