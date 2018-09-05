Benjamin Pavard Denies Bayern Munich Deal Amid Reported Liverpool Interest

TF-Images/Getty Images

Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard has denied reports he has agreed to join Bayern Munich amid speculation he is wanted by Liverpool.

According to the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, Pavard—who won the FIFA World Cup with France—was said to have agreed to join Bayern next summer for €32 million (£28.8 million).

However, he told L'Equipe (h/t Prenderville):

"You journalists said I had signed for Bayern, but I am happy at Stuttgart. The World Cup arrived sooner than I expected, even for me. My plan was to stay another season in Germany. I am at a very big club with fantastic fans. I have signed nothing."

