WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4

Credit: WWE.com

Drake Maverick might be moonlighting as the manager for The Authors of Pain, but he is still the General Manager of 205 Live.

He took to Twitter to announce Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik for Tuesday's show. This continues the storyline with Nese and Buddy Murphy battling The Lucha House Party.

Maverick also confirmed Murphy would face Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship in his home country of Australia at Super Show-Down.

The last order of business for the GM was hyping a potential confrontation between Alexander and Drew Gulak. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.

