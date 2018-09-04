WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4September 5, 2018
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4
Drake Maverick might be moonlighting as the manager for The Authors of Pain, but he is still the General Manager of 205 Live.
He took to Twitter to announce Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik for Tuesday's show. This continues the storyline with Nese and Buddy Murphy battling The Lucha House Party.
Maverick also confirmed Murphy would face Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship in his home country of Australia at Super Show-Down.
The last order of business for the GM was hyping a potential confrontation between Alexander and Drew Gulak. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.
Results will be added during the show.
Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik
- Buddy Murphy gave a decent promo before the match hyping his cruiserweight title shot at Super Show-Down.
- Nese showed some impressive strength catching Metalik as he flew off the apron.
- Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Murphy were banned from ringside after what happened between the two groups last week.
- The northern lights suplex is an underrated maneuver. It looks awesome when someone does it properly.
- Nigel McGuinness did a good job making one of Metalik's botches sound like he did it on purpose.
Nese and Metalik started their match with a spirited exchange of quick counters and takedowns. For every flip the luchador did, The Premier Athlete was there to copy him.
Whenever Nese faces someone who likes to use a lot of high-flying moves, he rises to their level and shows off more agility than he usually puts on display.
These two have fought each other before, but their encounters are always far enough apart so they never feel repetitive. WWE knows they work well together and can use them to elevate any episode of 205 Live.
The quick pace may have taken the breath out of Metalik later in the match as he made a few minor mistakes, but they didn't interrupt the flow.
Nese outshined the luchador at his own game with a corkscrew dive over the top rope and a beautiful 450 splash later in the contest. The King of the Ropes failed to get the win with the Metalik Driver, but a super hurricanrana and a flying elbow drop secured him the victory in the end.
Despite a few close calls, this match kept the crowd's energy up after the exciting conclusion to SmackDown.
Grade: A-
Notes and Highlights
Noam Dar vs. Brian Kelley
- Rush only shook McGuinness' hand when he joined the announcers.
- Get The Man of the Hour a smoothie right now!
- Kelley looked like he could be Gulak's little brother.
Noam Dar appears to have moved on from his feud with TJP, but a new rival immediately emerged when Lio Rush came out to join the commentary team for this bout.
Dar easily controlled a jobber by the name of Brian Kelley while Rush talked about how poorly Maverick has been using him in recent weeks.
The Scottish Supernova kept his eyes on Rush while he hit his finisher to score an easy win. The match itself was exactly what you would expect, but the prospect of seeing Dar vs. Rush is interesting.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights