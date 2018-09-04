Serena Williams Beats Karolina Pliskova in Straight Sets to Reach US Open Semis

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Serena Williams advanced to the semifinals of the 2018 U.S. Open on Tuesday, defeating No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

Williams has now reached the U.S. Open semifinals in each of her last nine appearances dating back to 2008.

Williams won the first set despite playing well below her best. She committed 22 unforced errors, which were equal to the number of total unforced errors she had in her three-set win over Kaia Kanepi in the fourth round.

Pliskova led 3-1 to open the match and had three break-point opportunities in the fifth game to take a commanding 4-1 lead. Williams held, though, and reeled off wins in five of the next six games.

As the Wall Street Journal's Tom Perrotta tweeted, the first set highlighted the way Williams' performance can change drastically in a matter of moments:

Williams holding serve in the fifth game may have been the turning point in the match because the tide completely turned in her favor after that. She looked more dialed in. In particular, her footwork was far more sharp, allowing her to better dictate points with her groundstrokes.

Pliskova defended well to start the match, but she was largely powerless to prevent the onslaught once Williams got going:

The growing gulf between Williams and Pliskova was evident in the second set as Williams jumped out to a 4-0 lead:

Pliskova made things a little interesting by winning two straight games and pushing Williams to 0-40 in the seventh game. She had four break-point opportunities yet couldn't capitalize. Williams held serve to go ahead 5-2, making her victory all but inevitable.

Williams had eight aces and 17 winners in the second set, while her unforced error tally fell to eight. Beyond her brief stumble midway through the set, she was nearly flawless.

The six-time U.S. Open champion will meet 19th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the semifinals Thursday. Sevastova is coming off a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over defending champion Sloane Stephens. This will be the first time Williams and Sevastova have faced off at a WTA event.

Prior to upsetting Stephens, Sevastova toppled seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina, so she shouldn't be taken lightly.

The opening set will likely decide the outcome. The New York Times' Christopher Clarey noted Williams is unbeaten since March 2016 when taking the first set. If Williams takes control early, then it could be game over for Sevastova.