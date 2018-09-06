Simms & Lefkoe: Le'Veon Holdout? Mack Trade Breakdown, Brian Dawkins Interview

Bleacher Report

It's the Thursday edition of The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!

On the latest episode, the guys break down the Khalil Mack trade, talk about Le'Veon Bell's holdout, interview Brian Dawkins and Jay Ajayi plus more!

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

Special thanks to Verizon for our interview with Brian Dawkins and Courtyard Marriott for our interview with Jay Ajayi.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.