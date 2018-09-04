Neymar Predicts Manchester City Will Win Premier League, Liverpool to Miss Top 4

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Neymar has offered his predictions for the Premier League season and feels Manchester City will win the title, while Liverpool will miss the top four.

"Who will win it? Woah that's difficult," he said, per Jack Wilson at the Daily Express. "It's very hard, very difficult, but Manchester City will win it. Second will be United, third is Chelsea. Fourth is Tottenham."

Liverpool top the table with a perfect record of four wins from four games going into the international break. Defending champions Manchester City are down in fourth place with 10 points from their first four matches.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League by 19 points last season. Liverpool came in fourth but were a distant 25 points off top spot.

The champions enjoyed a relatively quiet summer in the transfer market, bringing in only Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

They have got off to a steady start with wins over Arsenal, Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United. However, they dropped points in a 1-1 draw away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Goal's Sam Lee offered his view on the game:

Manchester City have also had to cope with the loss of key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to a serious knee injury. He is not expected to return to action until November, according to BBC Sport.

Despite their setbacks Guardiola's side remain the team to beat in England. They look to have the strongest squad available, and in Guardiola they have a coach who has won league titles in England, Spain and Germany.

Liverpool have spent heavily in a bid to challenge for honours. Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri have all arrived at Anfield this summer.

The Reds have impressed with wins over West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City. It's their best start to a Premier League season:

Football correspondent Kieran Canning said they can push City for the title:

Liverpool have also hired a throw-in coach in a bid to "find an edge in the Premier League title race," according to David Lynch at the Evening Standard.

Jurgen Klopp has amassed Liverpool's strongest squad for some time, and they are a fearsome attacking force. The introduction of goalkeeper Alisson is intended to strengthen their defence, which was a weakness last season.

While they have made a perfect start, far tougher tests await. The Reds may not have quite enough to pip City to the title, but it would be a surprise if they did not finish in the top four.