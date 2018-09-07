1 Unsung Player to Know for Every NFL Team Entering the Season

0 of 32

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Role players serve as key cogs to any team's success, even if their contributions go unnoticed.

Being described as a cog is often construed as a negative when the opposite is true. Every business model requires those to consistently produce.

The NFL is no different, and an accepted hierarchy exists in every locker room. Not every individual can be a superstar even though all players strive to become one.

Unsung performers form the roster's backbone. They don't receive Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition. They're not rookies whose potential often creates a certain fervor. Others on the squad tend to overshadow their accomplishments as well.

Yet, they're invaluable pieces.

The following aren't considered among the elite, yet their successes or failures serve as a crux to their team's 2018 performance.