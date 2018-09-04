Mauro Icardi's Wife and Agent Taunts Juventus After Summer Interest Claims

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

The wife and agent of Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has targeted Serie A champions Juventus after dismissing reports linking her husband with a move to the club over the summer.

Wanda Icardi spoke to Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia) and said the Bianconeri opted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Inter star, though she gave the impression her beau wouldn't be interested in the move:

“The only contact Mauro has had with Juventus is the seven goals he's scored against them.

“It's obvious that there'll be offers for a striker like Mauro, but his choice was clear from the start.

“Juventus looked at him, but CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo] was their primary objective for the Champions League.

“I do my job, if other clubs call me then I answer, but the final decision is always Mauro's.

“Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis? I met him, he's a very good person. We talked about a bit of everything, from cinema to football.

“I think he made an offer to Inter, but Mauro made another decision."

Per Transfermarkt, the Argentina international has scored eight times in 12 meetings with Juve—three times with Sampdoria and another five since joining Inter in 2013.

The 25-year-old netted a career-high 29 goals last season, earning praise from sportswriter Andy West as a potential solution to Real Madrid's problems:

A buyout clause in the striker's deal meant he could have been signed for €110 million (£99 million) in early July, but a transfer then always seemed unlikely with the 2018 FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia.

Juventus instead concentrated their efforts on landing Ronaldo, and Inter will have been glad to keep hold of their goalscoring gem, particularly after signing Lautaro Martinez, who looks to be another fine addition up front.

A strong summer of business, and the Nerazzurri are all of a sudden looking like the greatest threat to Juve's throne, at least according to writer Paul Little:

Wife Wanda has long handled Icardi's business affairs, but any hopes of a future move to Turin may be more difficult to imagine after her driving a competitive wedge between the two.

Juve signed Ronaldo before loaning Gonzalo Higuain to AC Milan with the intention of selling him permanently next summer.

However, blogger Arjun Pradeep argued Inter's talisman would have been an inferior fit at the Allianz Stadium:

Icardi has three years remaining on his contract at the San Siro, but they are sure to maintain links so long as he keeps up a consistent stream of scoring in Serie A.

The South American averaged a career best of 0.85 goals per game in the Italian top flight last season, and a combative approach from wife Wanda suggests he's not interested in taking his talents anywhere else in Italy.