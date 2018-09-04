Waiver Wire Week 1: Examining Top Fantasy Pickups and Drops on Yahoo

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The fantasy football season hasn't even started yet, but players are already working the waiver wire as daily news changes the NFL landscape.

Here's a look at the 10 most notable pickups and drops on Yahoo from Monday, with analysis on why each pickup has suddenly become popular.

A note that the drops below do not count (a) players on injured reserve, (b) players who have been released or (c) free agents who have yet to sign with a team in 2018. It's clear why those players are no longer on fantasy teams, so the focus is on defense/special teams units and individuals still on active 53-man rosters.

Top-10 Yahoo Pickups

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner, Rostered in 38 Percent of Leagues, 59,856 Monday Adds

San Francisco 49ers RB Alfred Morris, 67 Percent, 31,849 Adds

Minnesota Vikings K Daniel Carlson, 36 Percent, 23,297 Adds

Detroit Lions D/ST, 38 Percent, 20,423 Adds

San Francisco 49ers RB Matt Breida, 48 Percent, 18,303 Adds

Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton, 24 Percent, 10,424 Adds

New England Patriots RB James White, 48 Percent, 10,098 Adds

Indianapolis Colts RB Jordan Wilkins, 30 Percent, 8,254 Adds

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Donte Moncrief, 17 Percent, 7,394 Adds

Chicago Bears D/ST, 43 Percent, 7,117 Adds

Top-10 Yahoo Drops

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones, 73 Percent, 13,129 Drops

Carolina Panthers RB C.J. Anderson, 54 Percent, 8,520 Drops

Houston Texans D/ST, 55 Percent, 5,919 Drops

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle, 79 Percent, 4,981 Drops

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb, 56 Percent, 4,769 Drops

Atlanta Falcons D/ST, 35 Percent, 4,538 Drops

Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack, 56 Percent, 4,520 Drops

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny, 77 Percent, 4,300 Drops

New England Patriots D/ST, 73 Percent, 4,039 Drops

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate, 48 Percent, 4,016 Drops

Add Analysis

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner, 38 Percent, 59,856 Adds

This linked statement from Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, which was released on Monday, doesn't exactly bring optimism that superstar running back Le'Veon Bell will report to the team before the Week 1 opener against the Cleveland Browns. If Bell misses any time, James Conner is the next man up. In his rookie year, the former Pitt star rushed for 144 yards on 32 carries.

San Francisco 49ers RB Alfred Morris, 67 Percent, 31,849 Adds

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerrick McKinnon is out for the season with a torn ACL, which means the team will turn to Alfred Morris and Matt Breida to man the backfield. Morris is more of a downhill runner who could be seeing early-down and goal-line work, and his touchdown potential could turn him into a viable second-running back option on fantasy teams.

Minnesota Vikings K Daniel Carlson, 36 Percent, 23,297 Adds

The Minnesota Vikings have their third kicker in three seasons with the addition of Daniel Carson to the mix. He could reap the benefit of a Vikings offense that looks excellent on paper, giving him plenty of scoring opportunities. The rookie out of Auburn nailed a 60-yard field goal in the preseason against the Denver Broncos.

Detroit Lions D/ST, 38 Percent, 20,423 Adds

The Detroit Lions defense and special teams may have gained a bunch of adds after official news broke that the New York Jets will start rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in the opener. The sportsbooks don't seem too confident in Gang Green, as OddsShark notes New York only has a 19-point implied team total, one of the lowest marks in Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers RB Matt Breida, 48 Percent, 18,303 Adds

The aforementioned Breida did well in limited action last year, amassing 465 rushing yards on 105 attempts (4.2 yards per carry) in addition to 21 receptions for 180 yards. With McKinnon out, Breida should see more touches this year. It will be interesting to see whether Breida or Morris assumes most of the work.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton, 24 Percent, 10,424 Adds

This could be a Week 1 streamer play for some, perhaps in two-quarterback leagues. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton faces the Indianapolis Colts, whose defense one of the worst in the league last year, finishing third-last in points allowed. Reinforcements via the draft should help, but the team may also experience some growing pains as rookies learn the ropes. An Andy Dalton-A.J. Green connection may be formed early and often.

New England Patriots RB James White, 48 Percent, 10,098 Adds

The New England Patriots have had some notable preseason injuries at running back this year, specifically to rookie Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. Both players took part in position drills Sunday, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, so they may be in line to play Week 1. But if either can't go or is limited, James White figures to carry more of the load.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jordan Wilkins, 30 Percent, 8,254 Adds

Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins is the next man up in the backfield as Marlon Mack deals with a hamstring strain. Mack hasn't been declared out for Week 1, but if he is, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reported that Wilkins would take Mack's place. The rookie was taken in the fifth round and rushed 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns for Ole Miss last year.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Donte Moncrief, 17 Percent, 7,394 Adds

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. The Jags are going to need other pass-catchers to step up, but it's hard to say if anyone will emerge as a true No. 1 option. Free-agent acquisition Donte Moncrief is one of four wideouts who should receive a decent amount of looks, with the other three being rookie DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook.

Chicago Bears D/ST, 43 Percent, 7,117 Adds



No surprises here: The addition of superstar edge rusher Khalil Mack immediately vaults the Chicago Bears defense into the top-10 conversation in season-long leagues. Chicago's defense has massive potential, but a tough division schedule doesn't offer any favors as the Bears' NFC North foes all have good offenses and franchise quarterbacks. The Bears face one off the bat as they travel to Green Bay and visit quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 1.