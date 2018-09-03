Report: Colin Kaepernick's Nike Contract Worth 'Millions,' Will Get Branded Line

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will earn millions from his endorsement deal with Nike and have his own apparel line with the company, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Monday. 

Kaepernick first revealed on Twitter he'd be a brand ambassador for Nike:

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported Kaepernick is part of the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign, with Robinson providing additional details:

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," said Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, in an interview with Rovell. "We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce 'Just Do It' to a new generation of athletes."

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the 49ers. During that season, he began protesting during the national anthem, telling NFL Network's Steve Wyche in August 2016 he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

More NFL players joined Kaepernick in protesting police brutality and social inequality.

After not securing a new contract with a team, Kaepernick filed a grievance in October 2017, saying the NFL and team owners colluded to keep him out of the league.

Last Thursday, an arbitrator declined the NFL's motion to dismiss the case, allowing the grievance to continue to a hearing later in the year.

