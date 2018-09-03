Neymar's Reported Love of London Could Trigger Switch to Chelsea or Arsenal

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Real Madrid's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar could be complicated by the Brazilian's reported love of London, with Chelsea and Arsenal possible destinations.

Jack Wilson of the Daily Express reported the forward has an ongoing interest in the English capital, and might favour a switch to Stamford Bridge or the Emirates Stadium if he departs Paris.

Wilson quoted a source close to Neymar who said:

"He loves England—but mainly London. He has been there three or four times in the last 12 months. He says there is always something about London.

The last time he kept ringing me up and begging me to join him because he loved it so much. He kept saying 'this place is amazing, this place is amazing'. He just loves London."

