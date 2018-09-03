FedEx Cup Standings 2018: Points, Playoff Standings After Dell Technologies

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

There's no stopping Bryson DeChambeau.

The 24-year-old rising star won his second consecutive FedEx playoff event by earning a victory in the Dell Technologies Championship Monday at TPC North in Norton, Massachusetts. The win came a week after his victory in the Northern Trust Tournament, and it has put DeChambeau in a sensational position with the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship on the horizon.

DeChambeau had moved into first place in the FedEx standings a week ago, and he solidified his position by gaining 2,000 points with the Dell Technologies victory.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

He is more than 2,300 points ahead of Dustin Johnson, who sits in second place in the race for the FedEx Cup titles.

DeChambeau has won three tournaments in his last nine starts. He will be the top seed in the Tour Championship regardless of what happens in the BMW Championship because his FedEx Cup points lead is so substantial.

DeChambeau depends heavily on analytics to succeed on the tour, and he is peaking at the right time of year. "Consistency is the big thing for me," DeChambeau told NBC reporter Steve Sands after he completed the final hole. "I was able to figure something out last week on the putting green.

"If I keep doing the numbers right and keep executing my shots, I will be difficult to beat."

The top 100 players were eligible to play at TPC North, and that number will be cut to 70 at the BMW Championship in the Philadelphia suburb of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Six players who were not in the top 70 moved inside that number at the Dell Technologies Championship, while six fell outside that number and will not be playing next week.

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The six players who gained eligibility for the BMW Championship include Abraham Ancer, Keith Mitchell, Peter Uihlein, Brice Garnett, Tyrell Hatton and C.T Pan. The the six who lost their chance to advance to the third playoff tournament include Ryan Moore, Whee Kim, Stewart Cink, Nick Watney, Jimmy Walker and Kevin Streelman.

Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen and Ted Potter Jr. rank 68th, 69th and 70th, the last three into next round of the playoffs.

In addition to DeChambeau and Johnson, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose make up the top five in the standings. Here's a look at the full FedEx Cup breakdown, per PGATour.com.

DeChambeau started slowly in the tournament, firing a one-under 70 in the opening round. However, he followed with a 68 in the second round and a spectacular 63 on moving day before closing with a 67 to finish at 16 under par.

He finished two shots ahead of Justin Rose, who closed with a three-under 68 that included a score of 31 on the back nine. Cameron Smith finished third with a score of 13-under.

Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan and Tony Finau finished tied for fourth at 12 under par.

Tiger Woods shot an even par round of 71 and he finished seven under par for the tournament. Woods struggled coming home after reaching the 10-under mark and getting within three shots of the lead. Tiger goes into the BMW Championship ranked 25th in FedEx Cup points, the same position that he started the week.

Phil Mickelson had the best score in the closing round, firing an eight under par 63, and that allowed him to finish 10-under for the tournament. Mickelson is in ninth place in the FedEx Cup standings.

FedEx Cup Point Standings