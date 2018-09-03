Ada Hegerberg Headlines Nominees for 2018 Best FIFA Women's Player Award

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: Ada Hegerberg of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates scoring her side's third goal during the UEFA Womens Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyonnais on May 24, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Lyon duo Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan plus Orlando Pride's Marta have been shortlisted to win The Best FIFA Women's Player Award for 2018. 

World football's governing body announced the finalists on Monday on social media:

The winner will be decided on September 24 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Hegerberg and Marozsan were central to an outstanding season for Lyon, in which they went through the campaign without defeat. Marta, meanwhile, continued to add to her legacy on the international stage with Brazil, leading the nation to Copa America Femenina glory.

      

