US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule and Monday's Afternoon Draw Predictions

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will headline Monday's play at the U.S. Open, as the second week gets under way at Flushing Meadows.

Federer will be seeking to book his spot in the quarter-finals following an excellent display against Nick Kyrgios in the previous round and is the big favourite against Australia's John Millman. Djokovic is also expected to progress without too much fuss against Joao Sousa.

Elsewhere, this side of the women's draw is wide open following a number of shocks. Maria Sharapova, who is looking for her first U.S. Open title for 12 years, goes up against Carla Suarez Navarro in what has the potential to be one of the matches of the day.

Here is the broadcast information for Monday at Flushing Meadows, the schedule for the day and a preview of what's to come.

Monday Selected Schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(14) Madison Keys* vs. Dominika Cibulkova

(6) Novak Djokovic* vs. Joao Sousa

(30) Carla Suarez Navarro vs. (22) Maria Sharapova*

John Millman vs. (2) Roger Federer*

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(21) Kei Nishikori* vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Naomi Osaka*

(7) Marin Cilic* vs. (10) David Goffin

*Picks to win

For the schedule in full visit the U.S. Open website.

TV Info: In the United States, ESPN and the Tennis Channel will provide coverage. For viewers in the UK, Amazon Prime.

Monday Preview

Even though he's now 37 years old and hasn't triumphed at Flushing Meadows for a decade, it's always a treat to see Federer strutting his stuff at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Against Kyrgios, the Swiss was at his imperious best again. While the Australian can be a dangerous opponent when he gets on a roll, Federer was able to absorb everything he had to offer and use his quality to race to a three-set win.

The main talking point was an outrageous forehand winner around the net from Federer. Even his opponent was full of praise for the 20-time Grand Slam winner:

If Federer showcases the same quality again, then Millman faces a major battle if he's to make it into the last eight.

The same goes for Sousa, who will be out to spring a surprise against Djokovic. While the Serb wasn't at full tilt in wins over Marton Fucsovics and Tennys Sandgren, in the previous round against Richard Gasquet, he really did move through the gears to secure a three-set victory.

In the past, the Portuguese hasn't fared particularly well against Djokovic either, per tennis journalist Jose Morgado:

Still, the Wimbledon champion is expecting a challenging match. "He's a fighter, he's a grinder," he said, per BBC Sport. "He will not hand you the victory, you've got to earn it."

While almost all of the pre-tournament favourites remain in contention in the men's draw at Flushing Meadows, a number of big names have been eliminated from the women's bracket.

It means Sharapova has an excellent chance of winning her first Grand Slam for the first time in four years. On her way to the last 16, the Russian has yet to drop a set and is playing some of her best tennis of the season.

In addition, the 31-year-old is scheduled for one of the later starts. Per Stuart Fraser of The Times, she has an excellent record in this slot:

Suarez Navarro has the talent to end that run, although she may be feeling a little jaded already at the tournament. All of the Spaniard's matches at the competition have been three-set contests up to this point.

Madison Keys is in action first and will receive plenty of backing from the home supporters when she takes on Dominika Cibulkova, as the American seeks to better her runners-up finish from a year ago.