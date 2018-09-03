2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Breakdown Before Week 1

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft isn't at the forefront of many football conversations at the moment, but the preparation behind the scenes in NFL front offices has already begun.

The majority of the top prospects expected to go in the first round in April come from the defensive side of the ball, with defensive line being the deepest position.

Given the needs of some teams and the NFL readiness of the top 2019 prospects, the first 10 picks could potentially all be defensive players.

Below is a look at an updated first-round mock draft entering Week 1 in the NFL and following the first full weekend of college football.

2019 1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

2. Cleveland Browns: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

5. Oakland Raiders: Andraez "Greedy" Williams, DB, LSU

6. New York Giants: DeAndre Baker, DB, Georgia

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

8. Seattle Seahawks: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

9. Indianapolis Colts: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Arizona Cardinals: Devin White, LB, LSU

11. Dallas Cowboys: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

12. Miami Dolphins: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

13. Detroit Lions: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

15. Tennessee Titans: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

16. San Francisco 49ers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

18. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Washington Redskins: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

20. Carolina Panthers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

21. Houston Texans: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

22. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

23. Denver Broncos: Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

24. Minnesota Vikings Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

25. Los Angeles Rams: Te'Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

26. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

27. Philadelphia Eagles: Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

28. Jacksonville Jaguars: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

30. Atlanta Falcons: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. New England Patriots: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

32. Green Bay Packers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Draft order based on author's projected 2018 records.

Oliver Dominates In Season Opener

Ed Oliver's stat lines will turn heads every week of the college football season.

The Houston defensive tackle dominated in the Cougars' 45-27 win over Rice Saturday.

Oliver finished with 13 tackles, five of which were solo, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback pressures.

What's even more remarkable about Oliver's performance is he made a tackle resulting in a stop on 18.8 percent of the times he faced a run from Rice's offense, per Pro Football Focus:

As long as he stays healthy, Oliver should eclipse his career highs of 73 tackles and 22 tackles for loss at some point in November.

If Oliver played for a Power Five team that is in the spotlight more, he might be considered a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, but given Houston's lack of relevancy and average schedule, he might be forgotten in that discussion.

Regardless of where he sits in the Heisman conversation, anything Oliver does on the gridiron will grab the attention of NFL scouts.

When it comes down to the decision between Oliver and Bosa in April, the team with the No. 1 pick will have a tough call to make, and it may be made due to the slightest differences in the evaluation process.

Wilkins Puts Together Best Week 1 Performance on Clemson's Defensive Line

Clemson's defensive line received plenty of attention in preseason for its potential to be one of the best positional units in college football history.

While that designation will be determined in time, the defensive front four thrived in Week 1, as the Tigers limited Furman to 163 total yards in a 48-7 triumph.

Christian Wilkins was the standout star in Week 1, as he produced six solo tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss, while Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence had two tackles each.

Each member of the Clemson defensive line might not have a standout showing every week, but given the talent of the unit, at least one of them should headline the team's defensive stat line.

As the season progresses, the intricacies of each player's skill sets will be broken down in order for NFL front offices to have the best information possible on them.

At the moment, Wilkins, Ferrell and Lawrence are seen as first-round picks, while Austin Bryant could easily move his name into the discussion as well.

Even in a draft class in which defensive players will make up a good chunk of the first round, the Clemson standouts are distinguishing themselves early, which will help once the evaluation process picks up steam in January.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Sports Reference.