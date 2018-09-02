Marcus Rashford Apologises for Red Card, Says 'Emotions Got the Better' of Him

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has apologised to fans after he was shown a red card for violent conduct, as the Red Devils defeated Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The attacker reacted after Clarets defender Phil Bardsley had swiped his legs away after a challenge for the ball.

Rashford and Bardsley went head-to-head, but it was the United player given his marching orders as the aggressor.

Rashford publicly apologised via Twitter:

Rashford might have felt aggrieved after Bardsley was only shown a yellow card for his part in the clash, and the defender clearly provoked the reaction with a heavy tackle and excessive force.

However, Rashford was foolish for getting involved in the incident, and the substitute had little need to face up to his opponent.

Rashford made an immediate impact after coming off the bench in the second half. The attacker was fouled by Aaron Lennon to earn a penalty, but Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart saved Paul Pogba's effort.

Rashford saw red just moments later, reducing United to 10 men for the rest of the match, with United manager Jose Mourinho labelling his player as a "naive boy," per BBC Sport.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 20-year-old is set to miss three matches for his club, but Mourinho will be delighted with the reaction from his side after a tough start to the Premier League campaign.

Romelu Lukaku struck twice to earn the three points, as United played with increased authority and confidence over the 90 minutes.