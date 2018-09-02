Davis Webb Reportedly Waived by Giants After Raiders Trade Rumors

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The New York Giants waived 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reported Sunday.

Raanan reported earlier the Giants had discussed potentially trading Webb to the Oakland Raiders before the Raiders acquired AJ McCarron from the Buffalo Bills.

When the Giants selected Webb with the 87th overall pick, Ben McAdoo was the head coach and Jerry Reese was the general manager. SportsNet New York's Ralph Vacchiano and the Record's Art Stapleton tweeted the team's new decision-makers simply didn't value Webb very highly:

Since that's the case, the Star-Ledger's Steve Politi retrospectively questioned the Giants' approach to the 2018 draft:

Webb didn't appear in a regular-season game for the Giants as a rookie. He played in New York's first three preseason games, going 28-of-53 for 283 yards and a touchdown.

With Webb's departure, Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney become the top two backup quarterbacks behind Eli Manning. Lauletta was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, while Tanney has just one regular-season appearance since signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Especially since they didn't use their 2018 first-round pick on a quarterback, it would appear the Giants are satisfied to try and position Lauletta as the long-term successor to the 37-year-old Manning, who has two more years left on his current deal.