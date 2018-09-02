Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 4 Matches

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku was the hero for Manchester United at Burnley in the Premier League, as the Belgian scored twice in a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Paul Pogba missed a penalty and Marcus Rashford was sent off for violent conduct, but the hosts could not stop the Red Devils from earning the win.

Watford shocked Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road, coming from behind to beat their opponents 2-1.

An own goal by Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Spurs an advantage after 53 minutes, but replies from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart sent the home fans into rapture.

Arsenal led three times as Cardiff City crossed swords with the Gunners at home, but it was the visitors who ultimately prevailed 3-2.

Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were all on the scoresheet as Arsenal claimed the points.

Here are Sunday's results from the English top flight:

Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal

Watford 2-1 Spurs

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

Updated Premier League Standings (games played, goal difference, points)

1 Liverpool, 4, +8, 12

2 Chelsea, 4, +7, 12

3 Watford, 4, +6, 12

4 Manchester City, 4, +8, 10

5 Tottenham, 4, +5, 9

6 Bournemouth, 4, +1, 7

7 Everton, 4, +1, 6

8 Leicester, 4, +1, 6

9 Arsenal, 4, 0, 6

10 Manchester United, 4, -1, 6

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4, -1, 5

12 Southampton, 4, 0, 4

13 Fulham, 4, -2, 4

14 Brighton, 4, -2, 4

15 Crystal Palace, 4, -3, 3

16 Cardiff, 4, -3, 2

17 Huddersfield, 4, -8, 2

18 Newcastle United, 4, -3, 1

19 Burnley, 4, -6, 1

20 West Ham, 4, -8, 0

Sunday Recap

United coach Jose Mourinho was on his feet celebrating as a brace from Lukaku gave his side the shot in the arm they desperately needed.

The Red Devils dominated the ball as Burnley huffed and puffed, and the hosts failed to sustain pressure on the visitors.

Lukaku grabbed his brace in the opening 45 minutes to give United a good cushion at half-time, and his manager was clearly delighted as he punched the air in celebration.

Burnley were unable to make an impression after the restart, with United playing a conservative game, but the visitors should have won the match by more.

Clarets goalkeeper Joe Hart denied Paul Pogba from the penalty spot after Rashford had been fouled, and the young England striker was central to the action once again as he saw red for violent conduct. The substitute pushed his head towards Phil Bardsley, making contact and earning his marching orders.

The Hornets delivered a sting to Spurs in their match at Vicarage Road, with the visitors in control and leading before losing the points.

Doucoure's own goal after the restart had Spurs purring, and it appeared Mauricio Pochettino's men would easily claim the away victory.

However, Watford were physical and motivated. They battled hard to earn a headed equaliser from captain Deeney.

The striker's goal arrived after 69 minutes, and Spurs were shellshocked and clearly nervous.

Watford grabbed the winner with 14 minutes remaining, as Cathcart's headed goal was wildly celebrated.

Cardiff battled Arsenal to the wire, as the Gunners led three times during their visit to south Wales.

Mustafi's bullet header gave the visitors an early lead, but the Bluebirds supporters were on their feet as Victor Camarasa equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Arsenal dominated possession as Cardiff sat back and soaked up the pressure, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang re-established the lead shortly after the hour mark.

Aubameyang combined well with Lacazette, who was given the start, but the hosts once again bucked the trend as a second equaliser left Gunners coach Unai Emery disappointed in his technical area.

Danny Ward's header made it 2-2 after 70 minutes, but the Welsh side had no reply after Lacazette grabbed a third for his side.

The France international was the best player on the park, and he deservedly claimed the winner with a rasping finish with nine minutes remaining.

The encounter showed Arsenal remain vulnerable in defence, but a partnership between Aubameyang and Lacazette should guarantee plenty of goals for the Gunners this season.