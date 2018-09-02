Romelu Lukaku Lifts Manchester United Past Burnley as Marcus Rashford Sees Red

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United snapped their back-to-back run of losses with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday to move up to 10th in the Premier League standings.

Romelu Lukaku's first-half brace put the Red Devils up 2-0 at the break—Alexis Sanchez crossed in for the Belgian to head in his first before dispatching a much scrappier second in the 44th minute. Joe Hart denied Paul Pogba from the penalty spot in the second half to keep the deficit down to two goals.

United's second win of the campaign has pushed them back into the top half of the table and level on points with Unai Emery's Arsenal, who scored late to snatch a 3-2 win at Cardiff City earlier on Sunday.

Lukaku Must Show More After Burnley Brace If He's to Be United's Saviour

It seems harsh to find room for improvement in a striker's performance immediately after tripling his goal tally for the season, but Lukaku's second and third goals of the season don't offer him absolution just yet.

Scoring in batches was a lot more regular for the frontman during his days at Everton, and Sky Sports Statto attested to his Turf Moor double ending a run of single-scoring in the league:

But against a beleaguered Burnley, who only last week saw their UEFA Europa League qualification hopes ended by Olympiakos, United should have been seeking more.

Lukaku's goals were relatively routine when looking back. His first set up by a superbly swung Sanchez cross, and his second an awkward poke home from close range after it looked as though the chance had gone astray.

Had United's leading scorer been even more attentive in front of goal, United could have had five at Turf Moor, but the win will mask over most shortcomings, particularly as Lukaku managed a major individual feat, per Squawka:

Lukaku's few clinical moments had their effect on a Burnley team that took its time to get going. He looked strong with his back to their defenders and offered a positive passing point but little else in terms of running in behind or moments to lift the crowd.

Instead, there were other instances that might have served to justify his status as a world-class finisher. Such as the one-on-one chance after 79 minutes in which he bamboozled himself into giving the hosts a goal kick, or the opportunity Joe Hart saved from his minutes earlier.

These are the chances preventing United from wrecking teams as viciously as they once did. And while Lukaku may have as many Premier League goals as Chelsea great DidierDrogba, there is work to be done before he's a star of the same calibre.

What's Next?

Life on the road continues for Manchester United after the international break as they prepare for a trip to Watford on Saturday, September 15, the day before Burnley are back in action at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

