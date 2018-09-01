La Liga Results 2018 Week 3: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

La Liga Results 2018 Week 3: Final Scores and Updated Table After SaturdaySeptember 1, 2018
Real Madrid were the big winners of Saturday's La Liga action, beating Leganes 4-1 while rivals Atletico Madrid suffered a shock loss against Celta Vigo.
The match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao was moved to a later point in the calendar, leaving just two fixtures on the schedule for Saturday.
Here are the results:
Celta Vigo 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Here is a look at the latest standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
Celta Vigo more than earned their surprise win over Atletico on Saturday, and the Galicians could have scored a bunch more goals in what turned out to be a one-sided contest.
It's safe to say many were shocked when they spotted the scoreline of this match:
Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums
Atletico Madrid currently 2-0 down to Celta Vigo! https://t.co/rboMWxlA5i
Maxi Gomes and Iago Aspas took care of the scoring, while Stefan Savic was sent off for the visitors. He wasn't the only centre-back who made a poor impression, with team-mate Diego Godin blundering away as well.
Manager Diego Simeone opted for a three-man back line, and it's an experiment that failed miserably. Up front, their issues were just as great:
OptaJose @OptaJose
0 - Atletico have failed to register a single shot on target in a La Liga game for the first time since October 2013 vs Espanyol, 1778 days ago. Drought. https://t.co/ChqnEj2ohu
Rivals Real fared much better, although Thibaut Courtois couldn't keep a clean sheet on his debut. The Belgian was beaten from the penalty spot after a bad mistake from Casemiro, with Guido Carrillo getting the goal.
Apart from that setback, it was a smooth ride for Los Blancos. Gareth Bale continued his fine form by bagging the opener, Karim Benzema scored twice and Sergio Ramos added his name to the scoresheet with a penalty.
Pundits seem to like what manager Julen Lopetegui is doing with the team:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Early days, but the Lopetegui message clearly getting through to the players. Evidence in that second half tonight. Not perfect and still plenty to work on, but highly encouraging signs.
Barcelona will have the chance to join Real at the top of the standings on Sunday, when they play host to minnows SD Huesca. Playing in La Liga for the first time in club history, they're unbeaten so far.
