Brian Robison Reportedly to Be Released by Vikings After 11 Seasons

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to release defensive end Brian Robison on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 35-year-old had spent his entire 11-year career in Minnesota after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL draft. He was the Vikings' longest-tenured player, according to the team's official website.

Robison piled up 289 tackles, 60 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 19 passes defended during his 11 seasons. His 60 sacks are the ninth-most in franchise history.

Although he had been a starter for the majority of his career, Robison was in the starting lineup just once in 15 appearances a season ago. The 6'3", 259-pound lineman recorded 20 combined tackles, four sacks and two passes defended last year.

Even as he has aged, the 35-year-old defensive end has still been able to get to the quarterback. He has managed at least four sacks in every season since 2011 and is just two years removed from 7.5-sack performance.

Robison told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press in April 2017 that he expected to play out the final two years of his contract and would likely retire after the 2018 season:

"I really do believe that probably at the end of those two years, it will be it. It’ll be about my time to call it (a career), but we’ll see how I feel when I get there. ...But I would say that more than likely, that will probably be the time that I’m going to have to lay things to the side and get ready for life after football."

It's not clear if Robison will retire after being released or if he will attempt to catch on with another team.