EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 4 Results and Top Scorers

Liverpool and Chelsea continued their perfect starts to the 2018-19 Premier League season on Saturday, but both teams had to work hard to do so.

The Reds beat Leicester City 2-1, making things hard on themselves with some sloppy defensive work and a blunder from goalkeeper Alisson Becker. At Stamford Bridge, Bournemouth held out for 72 minutes, before a goal from Pedro finally broke their resolve.

Elsewhere, Southampton grabbed their first win of the season at Crystal Palace, and Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a spectacular 2-2 draw. Manchester City and Newcastle United will close out the action later on Saturday.

Here's a look at the results:

Leicester 1-2 Liverpool

West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton 2-2 Fulham

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

Everton 1-1 Huddersfield

Manchester City TBD Newcastle

The latest Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool, 4, +8, 12

2 Chelsea, 4, +7, 12

3 Tottenham, 3, +6, 9

4 Watford, 3, +5, 9

5 Manchester City, 3, +7, 7

6 Bournemouth, 4, +1, 7

7 Everton, 4, +1, 6

8 Leicester, 4, +1, 6

9 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4, -1, 5

10 Southampton, 4, 0, 4

11 Fulham, 4, -2, 4

12 Brighton, 4, -2, 4

13 Arsenal, 3, -1, 3

14 Manchester United, 3, -3, 3

15 Crystal Palace, 4, -3, 3

16 Cardiff, 3, -2, 2

17 Huddersfield, 4, -8, 2

18 Newcastle United, 3, -2, 1

19 Burnley, 3, -4, 1

20 West Ham, 4, -8, 0

The Premier League's top scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 4

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 4

Pedro, Chelsea, 3

Roberto Pereyra, Watford, 3

Lucas Moura, Spurs 3

Mane and Roberto Firmino were on point for the Reds, who made life hard on themselves in the second half after gifting Rachid Ghezzal a goal of his own.

Alisson, known for his prowess with the ball at his feet, was caught dribbling nearly out of his own box and well wide of his goal, and he couldn't scramble back in time to rectify his mistake.

Football writer Tom Williams couldn't help himself:

The mistake didn't prove too costly and should be a reminder there's a time and place for dribbling as a goalkeeper.

Bournemouth put up an excellent fight at Stamford Bridge, but substitute Pedro used his fresher legs and a slight deflection to beat Asmir Begovic and put his side on the road to a fourth straight win.

Eden Hazard scored a second goal inside the final 10 minutes, but it was manager Maurizio Sarri who drew most of the praise for the vibrant style of football his team played:

City will try to get back to their winning ways against Newcastle later on Saturday.