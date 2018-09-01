EPL Results: Saturday's Week 4 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Liverpool and Chelsea maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season on Saturday, with the Reds top of the table on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium before Chelsea eased past Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard.

Manchester City were also victorious on Saturday. Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were on target for the Premier League champions in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Saturday's Week 4 Scores

Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Fulham

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

Everton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United

Updated Premier League Standings (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 4, +8, 12

2. Chelsea: 4, +7, 12

3. Manchester City: 4, +8, 10

4. Tottenham: 3, +6, 9

5. Watford: 3, +5, 9

6. Bournemouth: 4, +1, 7

7. Everton: 4, +1, 6

8. Leicester: 4, +1, 6

9. Wolves: 4, -1, 5

10. Southampton: 4, 0, 4

11. Fulham: 4, -2, 4

12. Brighton: 4, -2, 4

13. Arsenal: 3, -1, 3

14. Manchester United: 3, -3, 3

15. Crystal Palace: 4, -3, 3

16. Cardiff: 3, -2, 2

17. Huddersfield: 4, -8, 2

18. Newcastle United: 4, -3, 1

19. Burnley: 3, -4, 1

20. West Ham: 4, -8, 0

Saturday Recap

Liverpool kicked off Saturday's action and went ahead after just 10 minutes when Sadio Mane poked home from close range to score his fourth goal of the season.

Squawka Football highlighted just how impressive his form has been:

The visitors took control of the match on the stroke of half-time when Roberto Firmino doubled their lead. The Brazilian headed home James Milner's corner to open his account for the campaign.

However, Leicester found a way back into the match through an awful error from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. The big-money summer signing attempted to dribble past Kelechi Iheanacho but was robbed by the striker, who then closed in on goal and squared for Rachid Ghezzal to sweep home and halve the deficit.

Football correspondent Melissa Reddy shared manager Jurgen Klopp's reaction to the goal:

Leicester pushed for an equaliser, but Liverpool managed to hang on for a fourth win from four games. It's a strong start to the season for the Reds, but Alisson will attract the headlines after an embarrassing error.

Chelsea are also yet to drop points after seeing off Bournemouth. The visitors put in a stubborn display and should have opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark. However, striker Callum Wilson fired wastefully over the crossbar from close range.

Matt McGeehan at the Press Association offered his view:

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake also wasted a good opportunity to score against his former side when he skied a shot over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Marcos Alonso hit the post at the end of the first half for Chelsea and was also denied by a good save from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 73 minutes by Pedro, who had replaced Willian seven minutes earlier. The Spaniard swapped passes with Olivier Giroud and beat Begovic with a deflected shot.

Statman Dave highlighted Pedro's improvement in form under manager Maurizio Sarri:

Hazard secured the points with five minutes of normal time remaining. The Belgian fired a low shot past Begovic to continue the Blues' fine start to Premier League life under Sarri.

Manchester City remain two points behind the leaders after victory over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts dominated the early stages and went ahead after just seven minutes. Sterling cut in from the left and beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The champions were in complete control of the match, but Newcastle managed to level on 30 minutes.

Solomon Rondon rolled the ball across the penalty area for DeAndre Yedlin to race onto and fire home his first Premier League goal.

Manchester City continued to dominate after the break and restored their lead through Walker. The full-back was given time and space outside the area to lash a fierce low strike past Dubravka.

Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News noted it was a rare goal by the defender:

The hosts could have increased their lead even further. Gabriel Jesus saw an effort ruled out for offside, while Dubravka made important saves from Fernandinho and David Silva. He also denied Aguero in stoppage time.

City were deserved winners and remain closely behind Chelsea and Liverpool going into the international break. Newcastle showed plenty of heart, but they now have three defeats from their opening four games.