Asian Games 2018 Final: China Wins Gold Medal After 2nd-Half Comeback vs. Iran

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

China outscored Iran by 16 points in the second half en route to an 84-72 comeback victory in the 2018 Asian Games men's basketball gold-medal game Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti led the offensive charge with 20 points. Fang Shuo (16 points), Zhao Rui (16) and Zhou Qi (15) also reached double figures in scoring for the Chinese squad, which shot 52.7 percent from the field.

Xinhua Sports highlighted the celebration:

Hamed Haddadi scored a game-high 27 points for Iran. Mohammad Samad Nikkhah Bahrami added 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Behnam Yakhchali Dehkordi tallied 12 points and five boards for the runners-up.

It's the eighth title for China in men's basketball across the past 11 editions of the Asian Games, including three of the past four since 2006. South Korea is the only other nation to win a gold medal in the event since 1978.

Meanwhile, it's the second consecutive silver medal for Iran, which lost to South Korea in the 2014 final. The country also owns three bronze medals in the event but has never captured the top prize.

South Korea edged Chinese Taipei, 89-81, in the bronze-medal match earlier Saturday.