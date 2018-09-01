Michael Irvin: Dez Bryant Needs to Sign with a Team Soon

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant should do everything in his power to sign with a team ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Irvin after Bryant wrote on Twitter earlier this week he might wait until a "bit later in the year" to sign a contract.

"I do know who's representing him, and I'm just a little bit confused with the direction that they are trying to go here," he said. "... I would tell him to find a team and get on a team. Find a team. Get on a team. Get back to belonging somewhere. Right now, you're like a vagabond where you don't have a team and you're wondering."

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Chance of Mack Trade 'Very Real'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chance of Mack Trade 'Very Real'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Are a Real-Life Fantasy Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Are a Real-Life Fantasy Team

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Preseason Report Cards for Every Team 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final Preseason Report Cards for Every Team 📝

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rams Extend Donald for 6 Yrs, $135M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Rams Extend Donald for 6 Yrs, $135M

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report