Michael Irvin: Dez Bryant Needs to Sign with a Team Soon

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant should do everything in his power to sign with a team ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Irvin after Bryant wrote on Twitter earlier this week he might wait until a "bit later in the year" to sign a contract.

"I do know who's representing him, and I'm just a little bit confused with the direction that they are trying to go here," he said. "... I would tell him to find a team and get on a team. Find a team. Get on a team. Get back to belonging somewhere. Right now, you're like a vagabond where you don't have a team and you're wondering."

