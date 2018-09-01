Sadio Mane, Liverpool Escape with Win vs. Leicester City to Stay Unbeaten

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool made it four wins from four in the Premier League on Saturday as they beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Sadio Mane poked home inside 10 minutes after Andy Robertson beat Ricardo Pereira, before Roberto Firmino headed home a James Milner corner in the final minute of the first half.

Leicester deservedly pulled one back after 63 minutes as Rachid Ghezzal scored his first Premier League goal. Kelechi Iheanacho dispossessed Reds goalkeeper Alisson when he chose not to clear his lines, before cutting back for the Algerian to knock in.

A strong second-half performance was not enough for the Foxes to earn a point, though, as Liverpool held on for the win.

Mane Could Inherit Salah's Throne This Season

Mohamed Salah has started the new campaign in strong form, but so far he has been outshone by team-mate Mane.

The Egyptian missed a gilt-edged chance to hand Liverpool the lead just minutes in when he fired wide from eight yards, but Mane made no mistake soon after, even if he was aided somewhat by a couple of fortunate ricochets.

He has been in impressive form for the Reds:

Last season was Mane's most prolific since he made the move to English football, with 20 goals in all competitions.

The forward is already on four this year and could be set to improve once again. If Salah doesn't manage to replicate his incredible debut campaign this time around, Mane could usurp him as the Reds' main man.

Maddison Looks at Home in the Premier League

James Maddison enjoyed a breakout campaign with Norwich City last year as he racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

The 21-year-old moved to Leicester in the summer and so far he has taken the step up to the Premier League in his stride with several impressive performances under his belt.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Although he was given the slip by Firmino for the Brazilian's goal, it was another promising showing from the youngster.

It was he who helped the Foxes regain a foothold in the match after their poor start. The midfielder's control allowed them to retain more possession as the hosts grew into the contest, and he also took the initiative to cause Liverpool problems between the lines.

He has admirers in Squawka's Muhammad Butt and ESPN's David Cartlidge:

Maddison could have scored early in second half if not for a superb goal-saving block from Joe Gomez, but despite ending up on the losing side, it was a strong performance from a player who does not look out of his depth in his new surroundings.

Alisson Fails to Heed Brighton Warning

Alisson had Liverpool hearts in mouths in his last outing when he skilfully chipped the ball over the on-rushing Anthony Knockaert against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Brazilian is good with his feet and successfully pulled off the move that time, but on Saturday his attempt to over-complicate matters failed.

The goalkeeper was done no favours by Virgil van Dijk's poor backpass that forced him out wide, but he had plenty of opportunity to clear the ball before Iheanacho closed him down and picked his pocket.

Football writer Tom Williams was amused:

The Mirror's Jim Boardman believes the 25-year-old needs to employ better judgement in such situations, but Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez refrained from criticising Alisson.

It's likely such risk-taking will always be a part of his game, but he's fortunate the error did not prove more costly—he does not want to find himself targeted by opponents looking to take advantage of any uncertainty in possession.

