US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Start Times for Saturday Night Draw

TPN/Getty Images

Two-time winner Novak Djokovic will play Richard Gasquet under the lights at the 2018 U.S. Open on Saturday.

The pair will play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after Maria Sharapova and Jelena Ostapenko kick off the evening's action, while at the Louis Armstrong Stadium Petra Kvitova takes on Aryna Sabalenka.

Here is the schedule for Saturday night, courtesy of the tournament's official website:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (Evening play begins 7 p.m. ET, midnight BST)

(22) Maria Sharapova vs. (10) Jelena Ostapenko

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. (26) Richard Gasquet

Louis Armstrong Stadium (Evening play begins 7 p.m. ET, midnight BST)

(5) Petra Kvitova vs. (26) Aryna Sabalenka

(7) Marin Cilic vs. Alex de Minaur

TV Info: In the United States, ESPN and the Tennis Channel will provide coverage. For viewers in the UK, the matches will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

Djokovic has endured a somewhat inauspicious start to his U.S. Open campaign having dropped a set in both of his matches so far.

The Serb was not best pleased with his performance against Tennys Sandgren:

Djokovic dropped just six games across the three sets he won, but was taken to and lost a tiebreaker along the way.

He may not yet have been entirely convincing, but he has been in excellent form in recent months following a difficult start to the year:

The 31-year-old boasts a 12-1 head-to-head record against Gasquet, too. He'll hope to extend that record further and tighten up his game in the process ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Ostapenko has also failed to pick up a straight-sets win thus far at Flushing Meadows, and the 10th seed is in for a difficult time against Sharapova.

The Russian boasts a remarkable record at the U.S. Open when playing at night:

Sharapova will need to serve much better than she did against Sorana Cirstea, though, if she's to keep it going.

As Record's Jose Morgado noted, her serving was poor in her last match:

Ostapenko is better equipped to capitalise on such opening than Cirstea, and her high-risk, high-reward approach can often lead to some exciting clashes.

Sharapova came out on top in a hard-fought and entertaining three-set match in their only prior meeting, which was in Rome earlier this year, and this encounter could be just as gripping.