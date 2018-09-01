US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Picks for Saturday Afternoon Draw

TPN/Getty Images

Roger Federer headlines Saturday's action at the 2018 U.S. Open as he takes on Nick Kyrgios at Flushing Meadows.

Along with the five-time champion, 2016 U.S. Open winner Angelique Kerber will also be in action on Saturday afternoon when she takes on Dominika Cibulkova, while Alexander Zverev plays Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Here is the schedule for Saturday afternoon, per the tournament's official website:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (Play begins noon ET, 5 p.m. BST)

(14) Madison Keys* vs. Aleksandra Krunic

(30) Nick Kyrgios vs. (2) Roger Federer*

Louis Armstrong Stadium (Play begins 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. BST)

(13) Kiki Bertens* vs. Marketa Vondrousova

(29) Dominika Cibulkova vs. (4) Angelique Kerber*

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. (4) Alexander Zverev*

*Picks to win

TV Info: In the United States, ESPN and the Tennis Channel will provide coverage. For viewers in the UK, the matches will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

Federer has come through his first two matches in New York unscathed and is yet to drop a set.

He faced Benoit Paire in the last round, and while he rarely looked in danger, there were moments where he briefly gave his opponent an opening, such as a break in the first set:

As for third-round opponent Kyrgios, he looked in trouble against Pierre-Hugues Herbert before an intervention from the chair umpire, per the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg:

Motivation is sometimes a problem for the mercurial Australian, but it seemingly won't be an issue against Federer:

The pair have only met on three previous occasions, with Kyrgios winning their first encounter in 2015. Federer won their next two matches but not without dropping a set in each.

Federer has his eyes on a sixth U.S. Open title and in all likelihood he'll come out on top here, but the 23-year-old should prove a much tougher hurdle to overcome than his previous opponents, particularly if he gives him an opening.

Kerber will need to improve if she's to progress much further, after she let slip a commanding lead against Johanna Larsson in her last match:

The German eventually won in three sets, but she can ill afford collapses like that going forward.

Cibulkova hasn't been particularly inspiring either, though, having been taken to three sets in both of her matches.

Kerber has won seven of her last eight meetings with the Slovak, and the fourth seed's run may well continue here.