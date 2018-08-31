Gio Gonzalez Reportedly Traded from Nationals to Brewers

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Nationals Park on August 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals reportedly agreed to trade starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Nationals will receive two minor league prospects in exchange for the 32-year-old, per MLB.com's Jamal Collier.

The move will bolster a Brewers staff that has been decimated by injuries to Brent Suter (Tommy John surgery) and Jimmy Nelson (shoulder surgery).

An 11-year veteran, Gonzalez is 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA and 1.53 WHIP this season. He's logged his highest walk rate per nine innings (4.3) since 2009.

He's been especially shaky since the All-Star break with a 6.55 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 22 walks across 44 innings.

But with few options ahead of Friday's waiver trade deadline, the Brewers couldn't be picky as they continue to pursue a National League playoff spot.

