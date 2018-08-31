Khalil Mack Trade Rumors: Browns Expected to Inquire on Raiders Star

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly "expected to inquire" about a possible trade for Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, is currently holding out in search of a new contract. He has one year and $13.8 million remaining on his rookie deal.

The Browns aren't the only team that has expressed interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

According to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta, the New York Jets "reached out" to the Raiders to gauge their interest in dealing the edge rusher. Mehta added more than a dozen teams have made similar calls.

As far as the pricetag is concerned, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams) reported the Raiders have given teams "the impression the price would be at least two first-round picks."

Should the Browns meet Oakland's demands, they would instantly wield the most dynamic pass-rushing tandem in the league with 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett already stationed on one edge. And with $61.1 million in effective salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, they're one of the few teams who could pay Mack the mammoth guarantee he will command.

If the Raiders can't find a suitable deal for Mack, it stands to reason he won't be on the field come Week 1.



Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Tuesday that there have been "no meaningful talks between the two sides in months and that the situation has devolved to a deadlocked 'pay him or trade him' conversation," and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added Thursday that the two sides are "essentially nowhere" in negotiations.

The Raiders open their season Sept. 10 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.