Alshon Jeffery Activated off Eagles PUP List After Shoulder Injury Recovery

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates the 11-yard touchdown catch of teammate Zach Ertz #86 during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriotsin Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was officially activated off the physically unable to perform list on Friday after passing his physical, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman.

Jeffery tore his rotator cuff in training camp prior to the 2017 season, but he played through the injury and put off surgery until after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. 

The 28-year-old was not an active participant in training camp and missed all four of Philadelphia's preseason games. 

By avoiding the PUP list, Jeffery will not be forced to miss the first six games of the season. 

However, that doesn't mean he's out of the woods entirely. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Jeffery is expected to miss "at least" the first two games of the season. If that timetable holds, Jeffery would be on track to make his 2018 debut in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

In the meantime, Philadelphia will lean on tight end Zach Ertz, slot specialist Nelson Agholor, veteran Mike Wallace and 2017 fourth-round pick Mack Hollins to anchor the passing game. 

