US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Friday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal was forced to dig deep as he beat Karen Khachanov in the third round at the 2018 U.S. Open on Friday, with the pair producing an instant classic.

The No. 1 seed was seriously tested as he lost the opener against the burgeoning talent, but the superstar claimed the next three sets after being taken to his limits.

Nadal prevailed despite playing with a strapped knee, claiming victory 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3)

There was joy for home favourite Sloane Stephens, as the No. 3 seed crushed former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Reigning champion Stephens produced a world-class display to negate Azarenka's quality, and she breezed through 6-3, 6-4.

Here's a selection of results and evening schedule for Friday's major encounters:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(3) Sloane Stephens def. Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. (27) Karen Khachanov 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3)

(17) Serena Williams vs. (16) Venus Williams

(3) Juan Martin del Potro vs. (31) Fernando Verdasco

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(15) Elise Mertens def. (23) Barbora Strycova 6-3, 7-6 (4)

(7) Elina Svitolina def. Qiang Wang 6-4, 6-4

(28) Denis Shapovalov vs. (5) Kevin Anderson

(25) Milos Raonic vs. Stan Wawrinka

Sofia Kenin vs. (8) Karolina Pliskova

Recap



Steven Ryan/Getty Images

It was a gruelling day for Nadal as Khachanov raised his game at Flushing Meadows, with the Russian surprising the crowd as he won the opening set.

The imposing 22-year-old produced a valiant display of ball striking, as the aces exploded off his racket.

Khachanov won the first set 7-5, and Nadal had to pick up the pace to counter his opponent's classic backhand.

The Spaniard did just enough to take the next two sets to create an advantage, winning 7-5 and 7-6 to apparently break the resolve of the younger man.

The U.S. Open shared footage of Nadal's comeback:

However, Khachanov's serve remained accurate as he completed 22 aces in the match, but Nadal leaned heavily on his experience to win.

The No. 27 seed took the final set to a tie-break after saving match point at 6-5, but Nadal grabbed the victory, and the crowd gave both men a standing ovation as the veteran pumped his fist in the air.

Stephens' shot selection was key in her battle with Azarenka, and the former world leader was taken to a place she didn't want to be in.

The American displayed just how much she's improved in recent years, and the game was soaked in maturity and authority.

Stephens is the highest ranked woman left in New York, and it would be brave to bet against her regaining her title on home soil.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Azarenka made multiple errors as she dropped the opening set 6-3, and the error count reached 27, with Stephens winning the second 6-4.

The Florida-born star hit 20 winners as she skipped to the win, and her opponent had no answer to match the 25-year-old.

Stephens will meet Elise Mertens in the next round, after the No. 15 seed beat Barbora Strycova 6-3, 7-6 (4).