La Liga Table 2018 Week 3: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Girona and Eibar picked up their first wins of the new La Liga season with victories over Villarreal and Real Sociedad on Friday.

Cristhian Stuani scored the only goal of the game for Girona at Villarreal. Eusebio Sacristan's men now have four points from their opening two games.

Eibar scored a stoppage time winner to down Real Sociedad. Willian Jose had put the visitors ahead before Marc Cardona equalised. Charles headed home in the 91st minute to hand the hosts all three points.

Friday's Results

Getafe 0-0 Real Valladolid

Villarreal 0-1 Girona

Eibar 2-1 Real Sociedad

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Real Madrid: 2, +5, 6

2. Barcelona: 2, +4, 6

3. Sevilla: 2, +3, 4

4. Espanyol: 2, +2, 4

5. Athletic Bilbao: 2, +1, 4

6. Huesca: 2, +1, 4

7. Celta Vigo: 2, +1, 4

8. Atletico Madrid: 2, +1, 4

9. Real Sociedad: 3, 0, 4

10. Getafe: 3, 0, 4

11. Girona: 3, -2, 4

12. Levante: 2, +2, 3

13. Eibar: 3, -2, 3

14. Real Valladolid: 3, -1, 2

15. Leganes: 2, -1, 1

16. Valencia: 2, -2, 1

17. Villarreal: 3, -2, 1

18. Alaves: 2, -3, 1

19. Real Betis: 2, -3, 1

20. Rayo Vallecano: 2, -4, 0

Friday Recap

Villarreal endured a tough evening at the Estadio de la Ceramica. The hosts thought they had taken the lead in the first half through Toko Ekambi. His effort was ruled out for offside after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



Girona went ahead nine minutes into the second half. Borja Garcia made a good run forwards and slipped in Stuani who nicked it past goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo.

Opta noted how clinical the Uruguayan has been for Girona:

There was more trouble for Villarreal after the goal. Santi Caseres was forced off with what looked a serious injury. Football writer Simon Harrison showed his reaction:

Villarreal came close to an equaliser when goalkeeper Yassine Bounou missed a corner at the near post. However, Bernardo Espinosa was on hand to hook the ball to safety, as Girona held on for an impressive away win.

Eibar were forced to come from behind to beat Real Sociedad. Jose put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic had brought down Juanmi.

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne felt he was lucky not to see red:

Cardona equalised 10 minutes later with his first La Liga goal on his Eibar debut. The Barcelona B loanee finished off a neat passing move after good work from Anaitz Arbilla.

Real Sociedad had chances to restore their lead. Dmitrovic saved a Juanmi header and a fine strike by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Eibar then hit the winner in stoppage time, as Charles headed home Joan Jordan's cross. The result means Real Sociedad drop points after going ahead for the second match in a row.

Real Valladolid picked up their second point of the season with a goalless draw at Getafe. Sergio's team are yet to score on their return to La Liga and it was the same story on Friday night.

Both teams' lack of attacking punch was a feature of the match with goalscoring chances at a premium. Sports writer Andy West offered his view:

Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip twice denied Jaime Mata a goal against his former side. Enes Unal had a decent opportunity for the visitors, but he failed to test goalkeeper David Soria.

Valladolid now have two points from their opening three games and have displayed real battling qualities which will be needed if they are to stay in the top flight.

Getafe also showed a worrying lack of ambition and will want to sharpen up ahead of their next fixture.

They face a derby against Sevilla after the international break and will need no reminding they won the same fixture 5-3 last season.