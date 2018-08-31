Braxton Miller Reportedly Released by Texans After 2 Seasons with Team

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly waived wide receiver Braxton Miller on Friday, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Over two NFL seasons, Miller has registered 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston selected Miller with the No. 85 overall pick in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

While Miller primarily played quarterback collegiately, he saw time as a wide receiver and running back during his senior year.

As a senior, Miller made 25 grabs for 340 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 261 yards and a score. That impressed the Texans enough to take a chance on him at the NFL level.

Miller missed a total of 11 games over his first two NFL seasons, though, and he failed to become a key part of the Houston offense.

Last season, the 25-year-old finished with 19 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, all of which set or tied career highs.

Miller has also seen limited time as a return man, and his special teams ability could potentially help him catch on with another team.

With Miller out of the fold, DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller will continue to be the Texans' starting wide receivers with Bruce Ellington, Sammie Coates and rookie fourth-round pick Keke Coutee standing out as the depth options.