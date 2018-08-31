Dwyane Wade Rumors: Heat Legend 'Seems Inclined to Play' This Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While there is still no official word, Dwyane Wade will reportedly be back with the Miami Heat for the 2018-19 season.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one person with the Heat and another person who has spoken with Wade believe the 12-time All-Star "seems inclined" to play the upcoming season.

Wade has been biding his time this summer deciding whether or not he is going to return for his 16th year in the NBA.

The future Hall of Famer told reporters on July 30 his family would play an integral role in the decision he made:

"My son is a junior in high school right now. Every decision at this point, especially in a professional athlete's career, at 36 years old, a lot of it surrounds around their families and what is best for their family. So I am really invested into making sure that my sons can have every tool that they need to be able to succeed at this game of basketball and game of life."

After starting the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade was traded to the Heat in February. The three-time NBA champion finished the year strong, averaging 12 points in 21 games off the bench.

Miami won the Southeast Division with a 44-38 record before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.