Barcelona vs. Huesca: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

La Liga champions Barcelona will aim to maintain their perfect start to the season on Sunday when they welcome newly promoted Huesca to the Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde's side have won their opening two matches against Alaves and Real Valladolid. Huesca have also impressed on their very first season in Spain's top division.

Leo Franco's team opened up with a 2-1 win at Eibar and came back from 2-0 down to draw with Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Barcelona win: 2-25, Huesca win: 67-100, Draw: 29-1

Live Stream: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark.

Preview

Barcelona are big favourites to win this game and will be happy to be back at home after suffering on a poor pitch at Valladolid on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele was the match-winner for Valverde's men and has impressed in the early weeks of the season.

Squawka Football highlighted the threat he poses with either foot:

The Frenchman has bags of pace and loves to run with the ball at defenders. He appears to be earning the trust of Valverde and, along with Lionel Messi, should cause Huesca problems.

One Barcelona attacker who is struggling for form is Luis Suarez. The Uruguay international is yet to score this season and has looked sluggish in Barcelona's opening two games.

Football writer Roy Nemer said he deserves to be benched:

Valverde has been reluctant to drop Suarez during his time in charge of Barcelona. However, another poor performance from the striker will leave Valverde with decisions to make.

Barcelona have allowed reserve striker Paco Alcacer to leave on loan for Borussia Dortmund in the transfer window. Yet Valverde could move Philippe Coutinho into attack or look to bring Malcom into his attack.

Huesca face one of their toughest challengers of the season on Saturday but may fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Manager Franco has said his team are capable of making "big waves" in La Liga this year, per Marca (h/t Football Espana).

Football writer Simon Harrison offered his view on Huesca:

Huesca arrive at Camp Nou unbeaten after two games and having shown tremendous spirit in their opening matches. More will be needed on Sunday if they are to take anything away from the Camp Nou.