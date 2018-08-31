Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers (72-62) will look to bounce back from a series-opening loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-60) on Friday when they host them again as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Dodgers fell two games behind the Diamondbacks in the race for the National League West title with a 3-1 loss on Thursday.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -121 favorites (wager $121 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.2-3.2, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Arizona got an outstanding pitching performance from Robbie Ray in the series opener, as he allowed four hits and one run with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Next up is ace Zack Greinke (13-8, 2.93 ERA), and the former Dodger is coming off one of his best starts since the middle of July.

The 34-year-old did not give up an earned run in 6.2 innings of a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, walking two and striking out six.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Despite a high 4.38 ERA, he is also 2-0 in two starts versus Los Angeles this year.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-1, 2.18 ERA) to the mound for just the fourth time since May 2 and hope his recent positive results are an indicator of things to come.

Even though the 31-year-old surrendered 11 hits in 5.2 innings to the San Diego Padres last time out on Sunday, he still picked up a win because he only served up a solo homer for one earned run while walking one and striking out eight.

He has not given up more than three runs in any of his nine appearances either, making him a solid bet in this spot.

Smart betting pick

After Thursday's loss, Los Angeles has now dropped nine of the 13 meetings between the teams this year, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. If the Dodgers want to win the division and/or make the playoffs, they simply cannot afford to lose many more games like that.

The Diamondbacks also have a 1.5-game lead on the Colorado Rockies, and they have not been able to pull away yet.

Expect Los Angeles to rebound here and even this series while drawing closer to Arizona in the standings.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone under in each of Arizona's last five games.

Los Angeles is 5-1 in its last six games.

The total has gone under in six of Los Angeles' last nine games at home.

