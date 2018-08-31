Chelsea Targets Piotr Zielinski, Kalidou Koulibaly in Line for New Napoli Deals

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli are reportedly planning to offer Chelsea targets Piotr Zielinski and Kalidou Koulibaly new contracts with buyout clauses of up to €200 million (£179 million) in an attempt to ward off potential suitors.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), the Partenopei are keen to avoid losing more key personnel to Chelsea—manager Maurizo Sarri and midfielder Jorginho moved to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer—but Koulibaly and Zielinski will need to be offered increased salaries to match the huge releases.

Despite losing their manager and one of their star players, Napoli have made a fantastic start to the 2018-19 Serie A campaign.

Under new boss Carlo Ancelotti they have beaten top-four challengers Lazio and AC Milan in their opening two fixtures.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Centre-back Koulibaly and midfielder Zielinski are two of the club's most important players—the latter scored twice against Milan.

While their current contracts both run to 2021, it is understandable Napoli are eager to ensure their long-term futures lie at the Stadio San Paolo.

If they want to continue to push Juventus for the Serie A title they have to keep as many of their top players as they can.

Zielinski, 24, and Koulibaly, 27, are entering their prime years, and if Napoli can succeed in inserting massive buyout clauses in their contracts, it could ward off even the biggest clubs.

Tying the Poland and Senegal internationals to new deals soon will also help them focus on the numerous challenges that face Napoli in the 2018-19 season.

As well as the significant task of attempting to overhaul Juve in Italy, Napoli have been handed a tough UEFA Champions League group this season with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade.